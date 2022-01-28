Miu Miu Adds Frayed Edges to Its New Balance 574 Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Miu Miu got sneaker fans excited when it presented its spring ’22 runway collection at Paris Fashion Week in October 2021. Highlights from the ready-to-wear capsule included various prep-school looks but the standout piece was the series of New Balance 574 styles spotted on the models’ feet. For fans who are eager to buy a pair, they can pre-order the collab now.

Pre-orders for the Miu Miu x New Balance 574 collabs have opened on the Italian fashion label’s website. The collaborative sneakers are presented in three tonal colorways including beige, royal blue, and white. This version of the classic New Balance 574 silhouette features an all-denim upper that’s equipped with raw-cut frayed edges throughout the paneling. Adding to the design are co-branded tongue tags, a two-tone Encap midsole and a rubber outsole.

“Presented for the Spring Summer fashion show 2022, this exclusive shoe is the result of a collaboration between Miu Miu and New Balance. A hybrid design, this sports shoe is entirely reinterpreted in denim with raw-cut frayed edges, part of a construction process exposed to underline the spontaneity of these actions,” Miu Miu wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Miu Miu x New Balance 574 collab is available for pre-order now exclusively at Miumiu.com. Each style comes with a $695 price tag. At the time of publication, sizes for the beige makeup have sold out, but select sizes for the remaining royal blue and white iterations are still available. Despite the sneakers now being available for pre-order, the shipping date has not yet been confirmed by the brand.

The Miu Miu x New Balance 574 in beige. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The Miu Miu x New Balance 574 in royal blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu