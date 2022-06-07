Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today.

The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in US sizes 2-24.

Megan Fox stars in Boohoo’s Megan Fox 2.0 campaign. CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/Courtesy of Boohoo

“I am so excited to introduce my latest collection to my fans! Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life,” said Fox in a statement. “This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I’m excited for everyone to rock it in their own way.”

Similarly, Fox herself embodies a range of looks for the accompanying campaign. Following her viral first campaign photo, the star takes center stage in a new series of photos for the collection’s launch. Shot by Vijat Mohindra, the photos encapsulate the collection’s party-focused nature and edgy take on classic pieces — two key elements in Fox’s own wardrobe, emerging through her work with stylist Maeve Reilly. Throughout, she also wears versatile accessories that have become her own staples, including large hoop earrings, chunky rings and lariat necklaces.

In one shot, the “Transformers” actress strikes a pose in a chainmail sequined dress and delicate gold stiletto sandals. Another finds her in a second bold set of sandals — black stilettos with crystal ankle-wrapped straps — paired with a black high-necked minidress and silky bomber jacket.

Still, Fox never shies away from making a statement, as the campaign further proves. She also slips into a bold chainmail skirt, layered over an oversized white collared shirt — paired with sparkling pumps topped with crystal bows for a dramatic finish. The star additionally poses on the ground in a semi-sheer silvery leopard-print dress with an asymmetric hem, complete with platinum sandals that include low platform soles.

However, the actress does step into colorful territory as well, wearing a silky orange trench coat with a punchy set of square-toed mesh pumps, which include ankle-wrapped straps and stiletto heels in one shot.

Completing the “Till Death” actress‘ bold campaign lineup are two additional outfits. The first is a gray suede belted trench dress, worn with PVC-strap mules. The second — and possibly most risqué — is an oversized pair of bleached denim jeans, layered over metallic silver platform sandals and topped with just a chainmail bralette.

You can now shop the Megan Fox 2.0 collection for Boohoo, which retails from $10-$100, on Boohoo’s website.

