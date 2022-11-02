Marvel and DC Shoes Introduce Wall-Breaking Offbeat ‘Deadpool’ Collection With Manteca Sneakers & Printed Slides

DC Shoes has teamed up with Marvel for a custom “Deadpool” collection. With a wide range of adult footwear and apparel, the range combines the excitement surrounding the beloved character with vintage art from the original comic books.

True to form, “Deadpool” breaks the fourth wall within the collection — with custom quotes and artwork poking fun at himself and DC Shoes. From the box art and tissue paper to the chimichanga references, the fine details of the collections are bound to excite casual fans and collectors alike.

The Marvel x DC Shoes “Deadpool” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

The hero of the collection is the Manteca which features a distressed waxed canvas to replicate “Deadpool’s” iconic red and black suit. Another standout is the Manual Hi with a digital print featuring original “Deadpool” comic book art from 1994, the same year that DC Shoes launched as a brand. The collection is rounded out by a range of DC Shoes’ best-selling essential styles and wearable apparel staples for adults.

To align with the global release, DC Shoes and Marvel created a custom comic book where “Deadpool” travels back to 1994 and links up with DC Shoes team members Josh Kalis, Ken Block, Danny Way, Mike Blabac and Wes Kremer. Although not for sale, 5,000 copies of the comic will be distributed globally through giveaways, partnerships and seeding.

Since 1994, DC Shoes has been committed to progression — from game-changing skate shoe designs to supporting the most groundbreaking skateboarders, snowboarders, and artists in the world. DC helped shape modern collaboration culture by pioneering partnerships with the likes of Supreme, FTP, Shepard Fairey, Buscemi, Doublet and Carrots.

The Marvel X DC Shoes “Deadpool” collection drops on Nov. 5 and will be available worldwide at select stores and via DCshoes.com.

