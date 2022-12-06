Marvel and Bape Once Again Collaborate on the Bape Sta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Marvel and A Bathing Ape (Bape) have joined forces once again and much like their recent team up, the duo is releasing patent leather-covered Bape Sta styles that are inspired by iconic Marvel characters.
After delivering a six-shoe capsule in August, the legendary streetwear brand and the American comic book publisher have revealed that three more Marvel x Bape Sta styles after hitting retail before week’s end.
This time, the looks are inspired by the characters Spider-Man, Venom, and Doctor Strange. Each pair is equipped with a premium patent leather upper and wear various colors that correspond with the respective characters. Just in case fans can’t distinguish which pair is inspired by which character, a graphic is also stamped on the heel counter while co-branded details appear on the footbed.
“For this collaboration, the Bape Sta, which has been released in past collaborations with Marvel, will feature coloring that matches each character. The Bape Sta, which evokes a nostalgic collaboration, is packaged in a ‘blister case,’ which is similar to the way figures are packaged, instead of a conventional shoebox, and is infused with the essence of a collectible,” Bape on its website about its latest Marvel x Bape Sta collection.
In addition to the sneakers, the capsule will include two matching t-shirts for each of the characters.
The Marvel x Bape Sta collection will be released this Saturday at Bape.com and at Bape stores, with each pair retailing for 29,700 yen.