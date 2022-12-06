Marvel and Bape Once Again Collaborate on the Bape Sta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Marvel and A Bathing Ape (Bape) have joined forces once again and much like their recent team up, the duo is releasing patent leather-covered Bape Sta styles that are inspired by iconic Marvel characters.

After delivering a six-shoe capsule in August, the legendary streetwear brand and the American comic book publisher have revealed that three more Marvel x Bape Sta styles after hitting retail before week’s end.

This time, the looks are inspired by the characters Spider-Man, Venom, and Doctor Strange. Each pair is equipped with a premium patent leather upper and wear various colors that correspond with the respective characters. Just in case fans can’t distinguish which pair is inspired by which character, a graphic is also stamped on the heel counter while co-branded details appear on the footbed.

The Marvel x Bape Sta Spider-Man collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

“For this collaboration, the Bape Sta, which has been released in past collaborations with Marvel, will feature coloring that matches each character. The Bape Sta, which evokes a nostalgic collaboration, is packaged in a ‘blister case,’ which is similar to the way figures are packaged, instead of a conventional shoebox, and is infused with the essence of a collectible,” Bape on its website about its latest Marvel x Bape Sta collection.

In addition to the sneakers, the capsule will include two matching t-shirts for each of the characters.

The Marvel x Bape Sta collection will be released this Saturday at Bape.com and at Bape stores, with each pair retailing for 29,700 yen.

The Marvel x Bape Sta Doctor Strange collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape