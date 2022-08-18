Bape Reveals New Bape Sta Collab With Marvel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A Bathing Ape’s next sneaker collaboration is with Marvel and the latest pairing will merge the world of streetwear with comic books.

The Japanese streetwear giant has shared a first look at its forthcoming Marvel x Bape Sta collection on Instagram yesterday. In the series of images, the popular low-top silhouette is getting new colorways that draw inspiration from “The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” The Avengers.

The Marvel x Bape Sta collab will include styles that are inspired by Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Rocket Raccoon. An image of the respective characters are stamped on the heel counter of the premium patent leather upper. The sneakers feature a predominantly two-tone color scheme while contrasting hues appear on the Star logo on the sides and shoelaces. Bape branding appears on the heel of the midsole.

Marvel and Bape have previously joined forces in the mid-2000s and just like their latest team up, the duo released several patent leather-covered Bape Stas, with looks that were also inspired by The Avengers. Last month, Bape also launched a series of Bape Sta colorways that are inspired by different countries across the globe including Brazil, Italy, and France.

In addition to the new set of Bape Stas, Bape has partnered with New Balance last month on a set of camo-covered 57/40 sneakers.

Although images of the forthcoming Marvel x Bape Sta collection were shared by the Japanese streetwear brand, release details for the project have not yet been shared by either of the parties involved.