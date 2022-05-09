Maison Margiela and Reebok’s Latest Collab Is Releasing This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok and Maison Margiela have joined forces once again, and similar to their most recent pairing, the fashion label has applied its signature design concept to the Boston-based sportswear company’s iconic sneakers.

After delivering two Club C and Classic Leather styles in March, the collaborators have teamed up in spring ’22 to reimagine the classic Question Mid, Instapump Fury and Zig 3D Storm. Each silhouette will arrive in the tonal white and black color schemes when they hit shelves before month’s end.

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Question. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

According to Reebok, Maison Margiela has incorporated its signature technique known as “The Memory Of” onto the aforementioned silhouettes, with the shoes featuring deconstructed panels throughout the various panels of the uppers. Maison Margiela’s branding makes an appearance on the footbed of the shoes while a corresponding black or white tooling completes the look of the collabs.

“Created with Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela, these Reebok Instapump Fury shoes evoke the impression of familiar elements through deconstruction. They are a visual recollection of an object: the memory of something that was. Exposed foam details and an iconic pump illuminate this idea,” Reebok wrote for the product description of the Instapump Fury.

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Question Mid, Instapump Fury and Zig 3D Storm “The Memory Of” collection will be released at Reebok.com and Maisonmargiela.com on May 20. The styles will retail for $400 each.

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Zig 3D Storm. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok