Maison Margiela Updated Two Classic Reebok Sneakers For Latest Collab

Maison Margiela and Reebok have yet another sneaker collaboration on the way.

Fresh off of dropping several new Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low styles in January, the fashion label and the sportswear brand joined forces in March to deliver a pair of collaborative Classic Leather and Club C looks before month’s end.

The latest project dubbed “Memory Of” includes two tonal Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather styles, featuring an all-black and all-white makeup of the classic silhouette. The upper features a deconstructed leather upper and according to the brand, the look is inspired by “The memory of something that used to be there, but no longer exists.”

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C “Memory Of.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Just like the Classic Leather, the capsule includes two collaborative Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C makeups in the tonal black and white iterations. Both pairs also come with deconstructed leather uppers, while the fashion label’s signature branding is visible on the tongue tag and footbed.

“These Reebok shoes were designed with Maison Margiela, the Paris-based fashion house which creates uniquely unconventional principles and follows the philosophy that deconstruction and heritage go hand in hand,” Reebok wrote for the product description of the collab. The description continues with “The result is a reworked, deconstructed, and essentialized version of a Reebok icon with only the memory of the original left.”

The Maison Margiela x Reebok “Memory Of” collection will be released on March 25 at Reebok.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Reebok retailers. Both silhouettes will come with a $400 price tag.

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather “Memory Of.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok