Maison Chateau Rouge’s Air Jordan 2 Collab Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has tapped Maison Chateau Rouge to collaborate on a new Air Jordan 2 colorway coming soon.

The Parisian fashion label announced on Instagram yesterday that its new Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 collab will be released before month’s end. The latest project between the fashion label and the sportswear brand is titled “Chapter 2: United Youth International,” according to the post’s Instagram caption.

The centerpiece for the collab is Maison Chateau Rouge’s new take on the Air Jordan 2, which dons a similar color scheme to the original “Chicago” colorway from 1987. It sports a predominantly sail-based leather upper and is paired with a special graphic covering the overlay panel on the sides and tongue. The shoe also dons bold red and yellow trims throughout the midfoot while grey and red accents appear on the heel counter.

The collab’s standout element is the graphic on the footbed, showing a caricature of Jordan along with the text “United Youth International” underneath. Completing the look for the shoe is a yellow-speckled midsole and a gray-based outsole.

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 collab will be released on June 24 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. At the time of publication, release details for the sneaker have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

