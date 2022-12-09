Maharishi and Reebok Add Ripstop Nylon to Their Next Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has joined forces with London-based streetwear brand Maharishi for its next sneaker collab.

After delivering a LT Court collab in October, the athletic brand has unveiled its third collaborative project with Maharishi, with a new iteration of the Classic Leather sneaker hitting retail before month’s end.

Maharishi is best known for its pacifist military design aesthetic, which is highlighted throughout this Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop” collab. The entirety of the sneaker’s upper is equipped with a premium ripstop material that’s designed to protect the shoe from the weather elements. Maharishi branding appears on to the midfoot of the upper while 3M reflective accents appear on the heel counter. The sneaker will come in a stealthy black makeup.

The Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“In England, Classic Leather is known as the OG Reebok shoe and has strong connections within many youth subcultures,” Hardy Blechman, Maharishi’s founder said about the collab. “Throughout the design process we looked at duality, a concept that is deeply embedded in the Maharishi ethos. Maharishi has always sought to draw out the hidden commonalities of seemingly opposing forces. We’ve translated this idea onto Classic Leather by juxtaposing the matte ripstop with reflective 3M beading around the heel, tongue, and laces.”

The Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop” collab will be released first on Dec. 16 at Maharishi. A wider release of the project will launch at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.