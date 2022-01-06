Lunar New Year: Burberry and Ferragamo Launch Year of the Tiger Collections + More

Jan. 6, 2022: Burberry has launched a new Year of the Tiger collection featuring a tiger stripe animal print in an orange hue that adorns its signature Lola and Olympia bags, as well as cashmere scarves and sneakers. The British luxury brand also noted that the range features a new take on its signature TB Monogram print introduced in a honey beige hue, punctuated with bright orange B motifs, including the Burberry Heritage Trench, pussy-bow blouses, pleated skirts and Italian-woven nylon jackets – reimagined for the celebration. Burberry’s corresponding collection campaign stars models Liu Bingbing, Liu Chunjie, Wang Xiangguo and Yang Ling and is captured by photographer Feng Li. The collection is now available at burberry.com.

Jan. 6, 2022: To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Ferragamo has invited Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a unique print inspired by the tiger. The print is integrated into accessories, launching a brand-new 2022 Lunar New Year Special Capsule Collection, paying homage to the Ferragamo’s long history of uniting the worlds art and culture with fashion. The collection features the Studio Box Bag with an all over tiger print as well as the Ferragamo signature scarf. The collection is now available at ferragamo.com and in select Ferragamo stores.

Jan. 6, 2022: Diesel has released an all-gender lineup of ready-to-wear and accessories that blend streetwear and nightlife aesthetics, the Italian denim brand said. Diesel said a hero item in this capsule includes a unisex leather jacket with ultra-fine cracked detailing. This piece is available in an off white colorway, and features faint tiger striping when looked at up closely. Additional jackets, made of denim, are dyed with marble washes and cut-and-sewn into either outsized or fitted silhouettes. The standout footwear design is a unisex velcro-strap sneaker, with a fluorescent orange wrap. The brand’s Lunar New Year capsule collection will be available from Jan. 7 at select Diesel stores worldwide and on diesel.com.

Jan. 5, 2022: While Prada may not be releasing a dedicated Year of the Tiger capsule, the Italian luxury brand is hoping to raise awareness of the tiger’s plight through a new campaign and project. The Prada Group said it will be contributing to the conservation of the endangered Amur tiger by making a donation to “Walking with Tiger and Leopard” Program of China Green Foundation. The brand has also released a new campaign featuring actor and singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia photographed by Liu Song to bring attention to the cause, and has launched a contest asking all under-30 artists for their best interpretations of the tiger. The students’ works will be judged by a special jury comprising the artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang and Goshka Macuga, and some will be chosen for use in a special project taking place throughout 2022. More info at prada.com.

Jan. 4, 2022: Gucci has launched a festive Chinese New Year collection featuring a wide-ranging selection of ready-to-wear and accessories, for both men and women, including various renditions of the animal – a mainstay of creative director Alessandro Michele’s collections and a reflection of his fascination with nature. In a statement about the launch, the brand said that collection will debut a new print, based on a late 1960s archival design by Gucci Flora creator Vittorio Accornero, that depicts the tiger against a colorful backdrop of greenery and flowers in a pastel palette. The line will be showcased in Gucci stores worldwide through dedicated window displays and pop-ups as well as gucci.com.