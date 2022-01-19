Virgil Abloh’s Monogrammed Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s Will Be Sold at Sotheby’s

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Virgil Abloh’s new Nike collaboration with Louis Vuitton is on auction for a cause.

As seen in Vuitton’s hip hop-inspired Spring 2022 menswear collection, the late designer collaborated with Nike on an array of Air Jordan sneakers in Vuitton colorways and patterns. In a similar manner, a limited-edition Air Force 1 style—200 pairs of them, to be exact—will be sold at Sotheby’s in a charity auction, beginning Jan. 26.

The “Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ Collaboration by Virgil Abloh” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Courtesy of Sotheby's

Titled “The Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ Collaboration by Virgil Abloh,” each pair of sneakers, available in sizes 5-18, will have a starting bid of $2,000. The low-top style is crafted from brown, cream and gray leather, featuring a clash of the brand’s signature monogram and Damier prints. The sneakers also include cowhide piping and two-tone brown and white soles. Each pair additionally features quoted graphics that Abloh was known for adorning his Nike designs with.

For a luxe touch, all pairs will be sold in a bold orange leather pilot case, another emblem of Abloh’s Vuitton designs. Directly from the Spring 2022 collection, the style includes a structural, briefcase-like silhouette with white hardware, a luggage tag and embossed Vuitton monograms. Like the sneakers themselves, each case will be exclusive to the Sotheby’s auction.

The “Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ Collaboration by Virgil Abloh” sneakers and pilot case. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Courtesy of Sotheby's

In addition to their fashion-forward appearance and history, the shoes are being sold for a cause. Proceeds from each pair will benefit the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which provides academic scholarships and career mentorship to Black, African and African-American students.

However, the Sotheby’s auction isn’t the only opportunity for the public to view the sneakers. From Jan. 19—Feb. 8, the style will be displayed at Sotheby’s New York house in a public exhibit.

Additionally, the upcoming season will feature a range of activations tied to Vuitton and Abloh’s Air Jordan collaborations. Prior to the auction, select individuals who inspired Abloh will receive the shoes in unique colorways that won’t be auctioned or sold. Ahead of the Spring 2022 styles’ wider drop in stores, Vuitton will also display an exhibit with all 47 Air Jordan pairs from the collection.

Bids for the sneakers can be placed from January 26—February 8 on Sothebys.com.

