Bape and Louis De Guzman Collaborate on the Roadsta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A Bathing Ape (Bape) has joined forces with Louis De Guzman for its next sneaker project.

After joining forces with Adidas last week to deliver a new iteration of the classic Superstar sneaker, the legendary Japanese streetwear label is now partnering with the Filipino-American visual artist to deliver a new iteration of the ever-popular Roadsta shoe.

For this project, De Guzman has applied his signature geometric abstraction aesthetic and the color palette that has become known for to the shoe. The gray-based upper is primarily constructed of leather and suede, with the classic star logo on the side has been updated with a special geometric pattern. Darker gray tones appear at the forefoot, the heel counter, and eyestay while a blue suede patch on the heel. Completing the look is a two-tone midsole with a visible air bubble on the heel.

The lateral side of the Louis De Guzman x Bape Roadsta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The latest collection between De Guzman and Bape will include matching apparel pieces ranging from t-shirts, jackets, and hats. In addition to the apparel, Bape and De Guzman are also releasing a special Baby Milo figurine that’s limited to 300 pieces. The figurine features the beloved character sitting atop one of De Guzman’s “disruptor” shapes while surrounded in geometric shards.

The Louis De Guzman x Bape collection will be released this Saturday at Bape.com. The sneaker retails for 30,800 yen, which converts to $220.

A top-down view of the Louis De Guzman x Bape Roadsta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The heel’s view of the Louis De Guzman x Bape Roadsta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape