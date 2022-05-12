The Looney Tunes x Reebok Collection Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have a new Looney Tunes-inspired footwear and apparel collection dropping soon.

After making its retail debut in China this year, the Boston-based sportswear brand and the popular animated series announced today that a larger Looney Tunes x Reebok collection will be released before month’s end.

The capsule will include new iterations of classic Reebok silhouettes including Club C, Instapump Fury, Instapump Fury Zone, the Hurrikaze II Low, the Classic Leather Legacy AZ, and Nano X1. The shoes feature the beloved cartoon characters from the series including Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote, and Sylvester the Cat. The culmination of all the characters appears on the aforementioned Club C, with various explosive graphics covering the upper. The Instapump Fury Zone and the Nano X1 will be available in men’s sizing while the remaining styles will be available in unisex sizing.

In addition to the sneakers, the Looney Tunes x Reebok collection will include matching apparel ranging from crewneck sweaters, t-shirts, hoodies, pants, and a coach jacket that are each decorated with special Looney Tunes graphics and characters.

The initial drop of the latest Looney Tunes x Reebok collection will take place on May 23 at Reebok.com/looneytunes exclusively for Unlocked members. The global launch of the capsule will occur on May 26 on Reebok’s website and at select Reebok retailers. The retail pricing of the sneakers ranges from $95 to $200.

The footwear in the Looney Tunes x Reebok collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok