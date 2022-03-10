A LeBron James x Fruity Pebbles x Nike Dunk Collab Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

A new sneaker collab between LeBron James, Fruity Pebbles, and Nike is reportedly on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram yesterday that a purported LeBron James x Fruity Pebbles x Nike Dunk Low collab is releasing this year. Despite sharing the early info, images of the collab have not yet surfaced on social media or been shared by the parties involved but the aforementioned leaker account created a mockup depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s expected to release this year.

The new iteration of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe designed by both King James and the Post cereal brand is expected to feature a white leather upper that’s offset by red overlay panels along with tan accents wrapping around the ankle collar. Adding to the look of the collab is a blue Swoosh logo on the sides along with a matching sock liner and a heel tab featuring James’ crown logo. Additional details include Fruity Pebbles branding on the tongue tag, while graphics of the cereal are printed on the shoelaces and footbed. Completing the look is a tonal white midsole and outsole.

In addition to the purported Dunk collab, James and the cereal company joined forces this month to release their “Magic Fruity Pebbles” Nike LeBron 19 collab for National Cereal Day on March 7.

Although the early launch info was shared by @zSneakerheadz, Nike has not yet confirmed the release of the LeBron James x Fruity Pebbles x Dunk Low collab.

