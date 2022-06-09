Lauren London and Puma Join Forces to Launch ‘Forever Stronger 2’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren London is partnering with German sportswear brand Puma yet again to launch the second iteration of her “Forever Stronger 2” collection.

“Forever Stronger” was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles and created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity, embracing the world with unrelenting compassion and endurance.

Lauren London in a hoodie from her Puma “Forever Stronger 2” range.

The new launch features reimagined style staples from the first iteration including the classic hoodie and T-shirts that includes cobranded designs, along with a tiny blue heart — a personal touch London wanted everyone to have with them. Each piece serves as a reminder that we are not defined by our struggles, but rather by what we do, how we show strength, and how we support others. A new gray hoodie joins the exclusive collection and features the “Forever Stronger” motto prominently embroidered by the shoulder.

London launched her first collection with Puma in 2021. The actress and model explained that she wanted each piece to embody her personal style and authenticity.

“I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my Puma family,” London said via statement about her cocreated collection. “I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger. Looking forward to more to come.”

The Forever Stronger 2 collection by Lauren London and Puma will be available exclusively on Puma.com, the Puma NYC Flagship Store and in select retailers today.