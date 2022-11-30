Laika’s Customizable Converse Chuck 70 Sneakers Are Available Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse’s latest collaboration is one that sneaker fans can personalize.

After joining forces with longtime partner Tyler, the Creator for its By You program in April, the footwear brand has tapped the beloved animation company Laika to deliver customizable Chucks that are available now.

Fans are able to create their own version of the Laika x Converse Chuck 70 High Top sneakers inspired by five of the animation company’s popular motion pictures: “Coraline,” “Kubo,” “Missing Link,” “ParaNorman,” the “Two Strings” and “The Boxtrolls.”

Fans will be able to apply all-over prints, vibrant graphics, and details including quotes from the five aforementioned films. Fans will also be able to update the silhouette’s iconic ankle patch including with the buttons featured on “Coraline.” Each iteration of the Laika x Converse Chuck 70 sneakers are custom-made for shoppers

“Celebrate the iconic films and unforgettable characters of Laika with collectible Chuck Taylor All Star high tops you can make your own. With colors, graphics, prints and patches all inspired by the studio’s wildly imaginative stories—including insider references for fans—you can put a personalized spin on the street classic, Converse wrote for the product description of the collab.

In addition to releasing customizable Chuck 70s with Laika, Converse has also teamed up with Stussy last month to deliver a two-shoe “8-Ball” collection that included the Chuck 70 Hi and One Star silhouettes.

The Laika x Converse Chuck 70 High By You collab is available now exclusively at Converse.com. The custom sneakers will come with a $95 price tag.