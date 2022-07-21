Kith Is Dropping a New Vans Collection for the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kith and Vans have another must-have sneaker collection coming soon.

After delivering a multi-shoe capsule last year to celebrate the acclaimed brand and retailer’s 10-year anniversary, the two entities have joined forces yet again for a multi-sneaker collection that’s dropping this summer. The latest capsule will include six styles, featuring new iterations of the classic Slip-On and Authentic sneakers and created as part of the premium Vault by Vans imprint.

Each silhouette is dropping in three summer-inspired looks, including one pair donning a green and yellow floral print, a white and pair iteration inspired by ceramic tiles, and a navy pair. The branding is kept to a minimum with this project as it only appears on the heel’s footbed. Rounding out the look is each pair is a sail vulcanized sole.

Prior to Kith unveiling its new Vans collection today, the brand’s founder Ronnie Fieg teased the project on Instagram yesterday, where he confirmed that the sneakers are releasing as part of Kith’s Summer 2 drop.

“Kith for Vans Needle Point capsule. Releasing as part of Summer 2,” Fieg wrote for the Instagram caption of his forthcoming Kith x Vans Needle Point collection.

Both Kith and Vans dropped a similar collection in summer 2020 by applying Moroccan tile patterns to the Vans Slip-On for a two-shoe collection.

At the time of publication, a release date for the Kith for Vault by Vans “Needle Point” collection has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

