Kith Gets Patriotic With New Team USA Lifestyle Collection for Beijing Winter Olympics

Kith is back with a new Team USA collection just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ronnie Fieg’s brand is partnering up with Team USA again with an elevated lifestyle collection to celebrate the Olympic Games taking place in Beijing, China next month. This capsule collection reimagines Kith staples inspired by the Olympic Games and includes 27 pieces. This capsule also debuts an original logo for Team USA designed by Kith that’s exclusive to this partnership.

Kith for Team USA collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

The clothing styles include a range of outerwear silhouettes such as Kith’s well-known Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket. These styles both have a new look; one has a crisp, white makeover while the other dons a custom snow mountains artwork, specifically designed for this collection. This graphic will also be seen throughout a range of pieces in the collection, including hoodies, a cardigan, reversible bucket hats as well as other accessories. The exclusive logo can be spotted on pieces like hoodies, crewnecks and the brand’s Williams I Sweatpant, in addition to a Kith classic logo.

Kith for Team USA collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Accessories for this line include headwear, socks, water bottles and snowboards. A range of caps, bucket hats, and beanies feature the co-branded artwork created for this collection, while a 160z canteen reprises Kith’s partnership with Corkcicle. The snowboard from the collection was created in partnership with Capita, and showcases the snow mountains artwork that can be seen throughout the collection, with a Kith classic logo on the other side.

Kith for Team USA collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith and Team USA partnered up for the Summer 2020 Olympics as well. The first collection featured styles like a faux fur jacket, quilted bandana pattern overshirt and some sporty, logo-laden shorts.

Kith for Team USA – Winter Olympics releases on Friday, Jan. 28 at all Kith stores as well as 11 a.m. ET on Kith.com and 11 a.m. CET on EU.Kith.com.