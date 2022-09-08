Kith Dresses These New Balance Shoes In Fall-Ready Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Kith and New Balance have come together for a new sneaker collab.

After delivering the 990v4 “United Arrows & Sons,” the 990v3 “Daytona,” the 990v2 “Cyclades,” and the 990v1 “Dusty Rose” collabs in June to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Kith as well as the 40th birthday of the silhouette, the New York-bred label and the Boston-based sportswear brand have joined forces to deliver an exclusive iteration of the 990v2 and 990v3 silhouettes. The sneakers are releasing as part of Kith’s fall ’22 collection and for the capsule’s campaign, the brand recruited comedic legend Jerry Seinfeld.

The Kith-exclusive New Balance 990v2 dons a tonal tan colorway, with premium pigskin suede overlays covering the mesh-based upper. Offsetting the look is a chrome silver ‘N’ logo on the midfoot of both the lateral and medial sides while an Abzorb-cushioned midsole appears below.

The New Balance 990v3 dons a two-tone color scheme, with blue mesh under panels on the upper and premium pigskin suede overlay panels in gray. THe shoe also comes with light blue shoelaces and the midsole is equipped with a soft Encap cushioning system.

The Kith-exclusive New Balance 990v2 and 990v3 styles will be released tomorrow at Kith.com and at Kith stores. Sign ups to buy the shoe are now open via the Kith app, with the first shoe retailing for $200 and the latter pair costing $210.

The Kith x New Balance 990v2 & 990v3 styles for fall 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

The lateral side of the Kith x New Balance 990v2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith