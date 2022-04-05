Kith and Columbia to Release a Massive 45-Piece Collection Inspired by an Arizona Desert

Last week, Ronnie Fieg teased an upcoming Kith collection with Columbia on Instagram, sharing imagery of an outdoor excursion in Arizona with friends including famed designer Salehe Bembury, retired NFL star Victor Cruz and others. Today, Kith offered its fans a look at the range in its entirety.

For the sixth time, Kith has teamed up with Columbia on an apparel and accessory collection inspired by outdoor lifestyle. Via Instagram today, Kith said this collection was specifically inspired by the Sonoran Desert in Arizona. And this time around, there are 45 pieces for consumers to shop.

Breaking down Kith for Columbia 2022 further, the brand said this is the latest installment of Element Exploration Agency (EEA). According to Kith, EEA is “the cornerstone for a spectrum of performance product that includes apparel, footwear and accessories designed with select iconic sportswear brands.”

The collection is executed with vibrant colors, including red hibiscus, sanguine and cyber purple hues. The color story evolves with the range’s graphic T-shirts, which are delivered in hues such as neutral white, sea salt tan, cyber purple and bright gold.

Selections from Kith for Columbia 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Aside from the colors, the collection — to add elements of utility to the Kith apparel offering — features weather-friendly nylons and meshes. Some of the more noteworthy selections include the Henry’s Fork V vest, the Chuting 2 jacket and the Riptide windbreaker. Also, the range includes a new Fleece Short, which features Kith’s landscape motif in an enzyme stone washed cotton fleece.

In terms of accessories, Kith explained there are options for both active and leisurely outdoor wear. Some of the statement pieces include the Coolhead 2 Zero Booney Hats with adjustable drawcords and a back toggle, the Omni-Freeze Zero Bandanas and the Shredder 2 Hat, which all come in three colorways.

Kith for Columbia 2022 arrives April 8 via Kith.com and EU.Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. CET, respectively. It will also arrive at the Kith stores in New York (SoHo and Brooklyn), Los Angeles, Miami, Tokyo, Paris and Hawaii.

More from the Kith for Columbia 2022 range. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith