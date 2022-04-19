Keds Taps Bodega as the Exclusive Retailer of its Archival Renaissance Sportstyle Runner

Keds is set to release a sportstyle runner from its archive, and is doing so with help from renowned boutique Bodega.

The Renaissance sneaker will be a limited-edition release, sold exclusively through the retailer starting April 21. The silhouette, according to the brand, will pay tribute to its rich running heritage and redefine its place in this category. It features a vintage woven Keds logo, mesh and a suede toe overlay.

“As the inventor of the first women’s sneaker, celebrating our history within the sneaker space by bringing back this archival silhouette showcases the best of Keds; a brand with authenticity in athletic and casual sneakers along with a relentless focus on our consumers. This marks our first-ever bringback of the Renaissance sneaker that has not been available to consumers in over 30 years. We are thrilled to launch our limited-edition authentic colorway in partnership with our friends at Bodega,” Keds VP and GM Jen Lynch said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating and showcasing our heritage and depth of archive with a series of high-profile drops throughout the year.”

There will only be 300 pairs of the Keds Renaissance available globally, which will retail for $85. The sneakers will be individually numbered in gold embossing and fitted in retro packaging.

“The Renaissance was an innovative model when it came onto the scene just as running sneakers were really hitting their stride. As we look back on the decades, the model not only held its own back then, but it remains relevant even with the passage of time. Maybe more-so than ever. As its name suggests, and perhaps intended to withstand the cycling of trends, it’s been long overdue for a revival,” Matt Zaremba, Bodega director of marketing said in a statement.

Keds Renaissance. CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

A look from above the Keds Renaissance. CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

The heels of the Keds Renaissance. CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds