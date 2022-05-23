Kasina Is Dropping a Nike Air Max 1 Collab Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike and Kasina have a new sneaker project in the works.

After delivering a two-shoe Dunk Low collab in 2020, the South Korean boutique has announced on Instagram this week that it has teamed up with the sportswear giant in spring ’22 to deliver an Air Max 1 collection hitting shelves in June.

The Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 collabs will be offered in two colorways that are each inspired by Won-Ang ducks. One of the pairs dons a vibrant multicolored makeup and the other wears darker tones throughout the shoe. Both pairs feature a premium leather-based upper that’s coupled with soft suede and faux pony hair overlay panels on the midfoot panels. The sneakers’ standout details are the special Korean text on the tongue and a flower-inspired mini Swoosh embroidery on the mudguard. Completing the design are a sail-colored midsole and a translucent outsole.

“To celebrate our 25th anniversary, we’ve worked with Nike to create an Air Max 1 that features sentiments of Korea to the world. The Air Max 1 silhouette is crafted in two new color ways and material offerings are inspired by sentiments of Won-Ang ducks,” Kasina wrote on the Instagram caption of the collab.

The Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 collabs will be released first at Kasina.co.kr and at Kasina stores on June 4 followed by another launch via the Nike SNKRS app on June 8. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneakers has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

