Crocs Goes Bold With Karol G in New Punk Rock Clog Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is shooting to new heights—literally, thanks to a new collaboration with Karol G.

The comfortable shoe brand has tapped the Colombian musician as its designer and muse for a duo of new foam clogs. Karol G models both in the accompanying campaign, paired with ensembles that include bold colors, sheer textures and plenty of edgy prints signature to her own style.

The duo includes a red take on the brand’s Classic Clog, given a punk rock makeover with barbed wire accents. The $70 style also features Karol G-designed Jibbitz charms, which include accents shaped like safety pins and metal hearts.

Karol G also brought an even edgier take to the Classic Clog, revamping it to become the $110 Mega Crush Clog. This style, while featuring the same foam uppers and red palette of its sister, also includes ridged black rubber treads and 2.4-inch platform soles for added height and edge. The Karol G charms for this pair feature plush pink, red, white and black hearts—ideal for a grungy Valentine’s Day.

Karol G herself announced the collaboration on social media this week with a special video, featuring a mariachi band wearing her co-designed Crocs clogs.

Karol G marks the latest collaborator for Crocs, following a successful lineup of stars including Saweetie, Ruby Rose, Post Malone and Justin Bieber. The brand has even tapped a range of other brands to co-design limited-edition footwear, ranging from Hidden Valley Ranch and Sweethearts to Kurt Geiger.

Both pairs of Karol G x Crocs clogs are currently available for the public to bid on until Friday, February 18 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Shoppers can enter a drawing for either of the shoes through EQL after creating an account and providing payment information. Within twelve hours of the drawing’s end, winners will be notified via email and their cards will be charged for their purchase.

You can enter the Karol G x Crocs drawing now on Crocs.com.

