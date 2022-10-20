Karl Lagerfeld Puts a Fashionable Spin on Skating with New Impala Skates Collaboration

The skating rink is getting a fashion makeover, thanks to Karl Lagerfeld. The late designer’s namesake brand is unveiling its latest collaboration with Australian brand Impala Skate.
The duo’s new collaboration mixes Lagerfeld’s chic style with Impala’s whimsically practical approach to its namesake sport. Their limited-edition skates, which retail for $199, feature glossy black PU uppers in a sleek “KL” print, creating a houndstooth pattern in the process. Giving the lace-up style added whimsy are metal lace eyelets, black baseplates and sparkly glitter-infused wheels.
However, the set is also decidedly practical. Lagerfeld and Impala’s design is crafted for both indoor and outdoor use, and even includes a detachable magnetic-clasp ankle bag that can hold small items such as cards and keys.
Adding to the line’s open-minded approach to skating is its accompanying campaign shot in Paris. In the imagery, a diverse group of skaters glides past iconic Parisian landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Les Invalides and Pont Alexandre III.
Karl Lagerfeld x Impala Skates’ collaboration will launch this month on Impala’s website, as well as on select retailers in America.
In other recent news, Impala Skate is expanding its slate of collaborations with new releases with Marawa and Cynthia Rowley. Lagerfeld has also made headlines on numerous occasions this season; most recently, the brand was announced as a co-supporter of the 2023 Met Gala, alongside Chanel and Fendi. The late Lagerfeld will notably serve as the inspiration for this year’s Gala, which highlights his influential career in the fashion industry over the decades.
