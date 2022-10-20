Karl Lagerfeld Puts a Fashionable Spin on Skating with New Impala Skates Collaboration

The duo’s new collaboration mixes Lagerfeld’s chic style with Impala’s whimsically practical approach to its namesake sport. Their limited-edition skates, which retail for $199, feature glossy black PU uppers in a sleek “KL” print, creating a houndstooth pattern in the process. Giving the lace-up style added whimsy are metal lace eyelets, black baseplates and sparkly glitter-infused wheels. Impala Skates x Karl Lagerfeld roller skates. CREDIT: Courtesy of Impala Skates

However, the set is also decidedly practical. Lagerfeld and Impala’s design is crafted for both indoor and outdoor use, and even includes a detachable magnetic-clasp ankle bag that can hold small items such as cards and keys.

Adding to the line’s open-minded approach to skating is its accompanying campaign shot in Paris. In the imagery, a diverse group of skaters glides past iconic Parisian landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Les Invalides and Pont Alexandre III.

Impala Skates x Karl Lagerfeld’s campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Impala Skates