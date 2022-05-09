Ye Connects His Past & Future With New Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga Pieces in ‘Life of The Party’ Music Video

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is merging his past and future selves in his new “Life of the Party” music video – which was just released on Sunday night and has already raked in over 1 million views.

The “Donda”-era video finds the Grammy Award-winning musician rapping about his childhood and the media’s role in his personal life, featuring animated versions of old family photos and videos.

However, the imagery features a slick fashion twist: Ye is dressed entirely in new pieces from the upcoming Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga collection, thanks to inlaid photography. From childhood until his teen years, the musician is dressed in a variety of all-black ensembles. All of the pieces are sharply monochrome in nature, but marry the streetwear and casual aesthetics of Balenciaga, Yeezy and Gap: Long-sleeved T-shirts, a high-collared puffer jacket, jeans, hoodies and a mountaineering-esque backpack, among others, all cast in an all-black palette.

You can view the music video now on YouTube.

Since the collaboration was announced earlier this February, the first drop has already released and been sold out. The second collection follows suit with sportswear references and ties to everyday casual wear. It also heavily mimics West’s current style aesthetic, where he’s been spotted in casual monochrome black outfits that are often finished with chunky vintage work boots. In fact, his Red Wing boots worn earlier this year went instantly viral — with one pair even selling for $3,000 on eBay.

However, the music video also serves as a teaser for fans before the collection officially drops on May 25 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT and 3 p.m. CT. Aside from the password-protected YeezyGap.com, pieces from the collection will also drop on Farfetch, MyTheresa and Luisa Via Roma’s websites as well.

Discover the first drop from Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga in the gallery.