John Fluevog Debuts Jimi Hendrix Collaboration With Eccentric Shoes for Your Inner Rock Star

John Fluevog is bringing the world Jimi Hendrix’s first footwear collaboration.

The Canadian footwear designer partnered up with the late musician’s team to create a new line that includes eccentric shoes and accessories with personal touches from Hendrix’s archives.

As a lifelong fan of the shoe brand, Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and President and C.E.O. of Experience Hendrix, approached Fluevog with the idea of the collection. Fluevog and his team worked closely with Janie to create the pieces.

“Jimi was bold, he was extraordinary,” Janie said. “And when you look at the collection, that’s exactly what comes to mind. So our end goal was to bring something awe-inspiring to the marketplace, and that would be unmistakably reminiscent of Jimi’s style.”

Jimi Hendrix pictured during his concert on the island Fehmarn in the Baltic Sea, West Germany, 1970. CREDIT: Dieter Klar/picture-alliance/dpa

Among the highlights of the new line are The Tudor Jimi, a square-toed ankle boot and The Electric Lady, a tall platform boot with silk scarf lacing. Both styles will be available in gold embroidery and custom purple devoré velvet variations. Outside of footwear, the collection also includes belts, bracelets and a bag, all using the same gold embroidery and purple velvet material.

“I didn’t want to just put his name on things that were sort of current fashion items; I wanted to hearken back something deeper than that and really have an expression of who he was because I think Jimi’s probably one of the top musical icons of that century,” Janie added.

The capsule collection brought personal touches from Jimi, including his handwriting burned into the velvet and influences from his personal style, like the usage of bandanas and medallions that he was known to wear while performing.

“To me, it’s more than a collab,” Fluevog said. “We really tried to get the essence of Jimi and his music and the feeling and energy that he had.”

The John Fluevog x Jimi Hendrix Collection will be available at Fluevog stores everywhere and online at Fluevog.com on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Tudor Jimi ankle boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of John Fluevog

The Tudor Jimi ankle boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of John Fluevog

The Electric Lady platform boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of John Fluevog