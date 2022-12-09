Joe Freshgoods Teases Possible Vans Snow Boot Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Joe Freshgoods has another sneaker project in the works.

After delivering his three-shoe New Balance 993 “Performance Art” collection in September, the Chicago-based designer, whose real name is Joe Robinson, shared images on Instagram yesterday of him wearing what could possibly be a new collab with Vans.

The Instagram post that featured a series of images shared by Joe Freshgoods was captioned “been decent lately” while the Vault by Vans Instagram account commented on the post with an “eyes” emoji, which hinted that the boots are a collaborative project between the duo. The first pair dons a stealthy black makeup while the latter style comes in a red-based makeup.

Joe Freshgoods and Vans also collaborated in July to deliver their Vans OG Style LX “Honeymoon” collection, which was available in three distinct colorways. “JFG” branding appeared on the shoe’s classic checkerboard print on the upper.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to partner with iconic brands, it’s one of those things I never thought I would get the chance to do. When it comes to classic streetwear, I feel like at some point in your career you have to have a Vault by Vans collab — it’s an iconic brand with iconic silhouettes,” Joe Freshgoods said in a statement about his Vans OG Style LX “Honeymoon Stage” collab. “It’s dope to be able to lend our culture and where we come from to such an enigmatic brand — to become a part of that legacy. It’s going to be a really big year for us and I’m excited to see all of these ideas come to life.”

Despite a preview from Joe Freshgoods himself, neither the designer nor Vans have confirmed the snow boot collab at the time of publication.