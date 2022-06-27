Joe Freshgoods Previews New Collab With Vans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Joe Robinson, who’s better known as Joe Freshgoods in the sneaker and fashion sectors, has another sneaker collab dropping soon.

After delivering his New Balance 90/60 “Inside Voices” collection last month, the Chicago-based designer has shared the first look at his forthcoming Vans Old Skool collection that’s releasing under the skatewear brand’s premium Vault by Vans imprint.

The teaser image shared by Joe Freshgoods shows that his collaborative Old Skool shoe will come in three colorways. All three pairs don a sail-based canvas upper and are separated by with peach, red, or pink accents throughout the model. The silhouette iconic checkerboard pattern on both the lateral and medial sides has been modified for the collab and it now features “JFG” branding.

Rounding out the look of the shoe is a sail-colored vulcanized midsole. In addition to the shoelaces that are already attached, the sneakers will come with an extra pair of sail shoelaces. The image shared by Joe Freshgoods also reveals that each pair is packaged in a pink box, with the text “Everything happens for a reason” printed on the sides.

The Vans Old Skool model made its retail debut in the 1960s and was originally called the Style 36. It was the first Vans shoe to feature the iconic Jazz Stripe on the side.

Despite sharing the first look at the forthcoming project, release details for the Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans Old Skool collection have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.