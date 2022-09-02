Joe Freshgoods Hints at Next New Balance Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have a new sneaker collab coming soon.

After leading the Boston-based sportswear brand’s acclaimed “Conversations Amongst Us” collection this year, the designer, real name Joe Robinson, has shared a teaser image on Instagram yesterday of his next collaborative New Balance project that’s hitting stores before year’s end. “JFG F/W 2022 >,” which is what Joe Freshgoods wrote for the caption of his Instagram post.

A majority of the unreleased Joe Freshgoods x New Balance collab has been covered by his wardrobe, but the portions that can be seen on the teaser image suggests that the model in question is the 993 silhouette. The shoe features a dark gray mesh upper and is coupled with premium pink suede overlay panels. The sneaker also features a two-tone midsole, with sail dressing the forefoot while red hues cover the heel. Rounding out the look is a pink rubber outsole.

New Balance and Joe Freshgoods first kicked off their collaborative partnership in 2020 during that year’s NBA All-Star Weekend with the launch of their now sought after “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection. The capsule included a new iteration of the 992 silhouette as well as the OMN1S basketball sneaker and matching apparel.

Despite an early look at the shoe from the designer himself, release details for the purported 993 sneaker collab have not yet been announced by Joe Freshgoods or New Balance.

