Joe Freshgoods Reveals Upcoming New Balance 993 Collab

Joe Freshgoods continues to tease his next New Balance collaboration on social media. This time, the Chicago-based designer shared a full look at his forthcoming sneaker project with the Boston-based sportswear brand.

Joe Freshgoods posted a series of images of his New Balance 993 collection on Instagram yesterday, which showcased three different iterations of the popular running silhouette. According to the designer in the initial teasers, the collab will be released sometime between this year’s fall and winter seasons, but a specific release date wasn’t shared.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 collab will launch in three different colorways: pink, blue, and green. Each of the shoes feature a mesh-based upper and is coupled with premium hairy suede overlay panels, which are dressed in the respective pink, blue, or green tones. The shoes also come with sail-colored shoelaces and a two-tone Abzorb midsole providing a combination of cushioning and compression resistance along with a matching outsole.

“Performance art: made to wear well. fourth installment in a collaborative series between JFG & @Newbalance,” Joe Freshgoods wrote for the Instagram caption of the post.

This unreleased Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 collection is the fourth sneaker project between the designer and the sportswear brand. The duo’s inaugural project debuted in 2020 during that year’s NBA All-Star Weekend with the launch of their now sought after “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection.

Despite an early look from Joe Freshgoods, release details for his New Balance 993 collection have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.