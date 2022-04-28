Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance 9060 ‘Inside Voices’ Collab Is Releasing in May

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that fans won’t need to wait much longer before they will have the opportunity to cop Joe Freshgoods’ next New Balance sneaker collab.

After teasing his forthcoming project with the Boston-based sportswear brand in February, the Chicago-based designer has revealed on Instagram yesterday that his New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collab will hit shelves in May.

In addition to providing the shoe’s release details, Joe Freshgoods also shared another look at the New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collab. The shoe features a dark red mesh upper that’s fused with brown suede overlay panels while subtle green accents appear by the ankle collar and tongue. Additional details include a premium quilted sock liner while special “JFG” and “Inside Voices” branding appear on the heel. Rounding out the look is a white and green midsole and a brown rubber outsole. The shoes will also come with multiple sets of shoelaces including in red, sail, and white.

In addition to the forthcoming 9060 “Inside Voices” collab, New Balance also tapped Joe Freshgoods in March to be the creative director for the brand’s “Conversations Amongst Us” footwear and apparel capsule.

According to the Instagram caption of Joe Freshgoods’ latest post, his New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collab will be released in “2 weeks,” but a specific release date of the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties.

