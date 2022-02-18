Joe Freshgoods Previews New Balance 9060 Collab

A new sneaker collab between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance is coming soon.

After delivering one of the best sneaker projects with the brand last year with the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v3 “Outside Clothes” release, the Chicago-based designer teased on Instagram this week of his forthcoming collab with New Balance.

The teaser shot shows the heel’s view of the purported Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 collab dubbed “Inside Voices.” The shoe features what appears to be a maroon mesh-based upper that’s coupled with tan leather and suede overlay panels. Additional details include “JFG” and “Inside Voices” stamped on the heel along with a green midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

Prior to the two aforementioned collabs, Joe Freshgoods first partnered with New Balance in 2020 during the NBA All-Star Weekend to deliver the two-shoe “No Emotions Are Emotions” collab, which featured the OMN1S basketball sneaker and the 992 model.

The designer shared a cryptic message on Twitter in November 2021 that showed a video of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant holding up three fingers representing his three championship wins to represent his three New Balance projects, which is expected to include Joe Freshgoods’ forthcoming New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collab. The post was also captioned with “April 2022,” which could be a teaser for when his next New Balance collab is dropping but the release info for the project has not yet been announced by the duo.

In related New Balance news, rapper Jack Harlow became New Balance’s newest ambassador this week.