JJJJound’s New Sneaker Collab With Reebok Drops This Week

JJJJound has delivered some of the most sought-after collabs in recent years and soon, the Montreal-based brand has another sneaker project coming soon.

For JJJJound’s latest collaboration, it reimagined the sportswear brand’s iconic NPC II by applying its minimalistic aesthetic to the tennis shoe. According to JJJJound, there are multiple iterations of its Reebok NPC II collab dropping but fans won’t know which pair they’re getting until they get the shoe.

The collab features a white-based leather upper, with regal gold JJJJound branding stamped at the midfoot. Separating each of the NPC II styles are the different tread patterns on the cream-colored outsoles while a soft terrycloth material is added to the sock liner for comfort.

“Montreal-based creative JJJJound collaborated with Reebok to design these men’s NPC II Shoes. His iconic, minimalist photography inspires the clean, stripped-down look of these trainers. Neutral colors give you plenty of options for styling. Lace up the supple leather upper for an elevated vibe,” Reebok wrote for the product description of its NPC II collection with JJJJound.

The JJJJound x Reebok NPC II collection will be released this Thursday at JJJJound.com at 12 p.m. ET for a retail price of $165. A wider release of the collab will arrive on Aug. 5 and it will be available at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers for a $150 price tag.

A top-down view of the JJJJound x Reebok NPC II collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The outsole of the JJJJound x Reebok NPC II collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok