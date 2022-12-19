JJJJound Reveals New Puma Suede Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JJJJound has another Puma Suede collab in the works.

After previewing its forthcoming sneaker project with the German sportswear giant in the burgundy makeup this month, the Montreal-based creative label has previewed on Instagram yesterday that there’s also a green colorway of the collaborative JJJJound x Puma Suede shoe releasing soon. Much like the burgundy pair, the collab will be available exclusively in China.

The image of the JJJJound x Puma Suede shows that the upper will feature a premium green suede material while the look is contrasted by black shoelaces, a sail formstripe on the sides and gold Puma branding at the midfoot. The image revealed that the collab will feature an all-over JJJJound branding on the foot bed while the style is completed with a white rubber midsole.

JJJJound and Puma dropped their first sneaker project in September with their inaugural Suede collab in the “Putty” and “Limestone” colorways. According to the Montreal creative brand, the project was “designed to be comfortable-to-wear by featuring perforation on the side with flat laces on the top.”

In addition to joining forces with Puma, JJJJound has released a handful of sneaker collabs with numerous footwear brands in 2022 including with New Balance, A Bathing Ape, and Asics.

Much like the burgundy colorway, release details for the JJJJound x Puma Suede collab in green have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related JJJJound news, images of an upcoming JJJJound x New Balance 991 collab have emerged on social media.