JJJJound Teases Next Puma Suede Collab

JJJJound has another sneaker project in the works and much like its recent collab, fans can only get a pair at one location.

After delivering its brown-based New Balance 990v3 collab that was only available in Montreal, the Montreal-based creative studio has announced on Instagram that it has joined forces with Puma for its next sneaker collab. The brand shared an image of an unreleased Puma Suede sneaker along with the caption “JJJJ PUMA FW22 China Exclusive.”

The lone image of the forthcoming JJJJound x Puma Suede collab shows that it will feature a burgundy suede upper along with JJJJound branding stamped on the heel tab. Breaking up the look is a white formstripe logo on both the lateral and medial side of the upper, while a matching white outsole completes the look.

JJJJound first teamed up with Puma in September to deliver their inaugural Suede collab in the “Putty” and “Limestone” colorways. According to JJJJound, the project was “designed to be comfortable-to-wear by featuring perforation on the side with flat laces on the top.”

At the time of publication, a release date for the JJJJound x Puma Suede collab in the burgundy colorway has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project but the shoe will be available exclusively in China.

In related JJJJound news, the creative studio also has a new JJJJound x New Balance 991 collab that’s possibly hitting retail soon, after images of the shoe surfaced on social media in recent weeks.