Images of the JJJJound x New Balance 991 Collab Have Emerged

Frequent collaborators JJJJound and New Balance have another sneaker project in the works.

After giving the popular 990v3 silhouette a new brown colorway in May, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Boston-based sportswear brand could be dropping a new 991 collab soon. An early look at the forthcoming JJJJound x New Balance 991 was shared by @dane3fune on Instagram.

The unreleased collab dons a predominantly brown color scheme including on the breathable mesh-based upper, with darker shades of brown covering the various suede overlay panels including at the forefoot and by the ankle collar. Breaking up the mostly brown execution is a black ‘N’ branding on the midfoot along with metallic silver hit on the tongue and heel tab. The shoe also comes with sail shoelaces while JJJJound branding is stamped on the heel. Completing the look is a two-tone midsole and a solid black outsole.

Prior to their aforementioned 990v3 colorway, JJJJound and New Balance joined forces in 2018 to deliver a collaborative 990v3 in a colorway similar to the unreleased 991 shoe. In addition to the numerous team ups with New Balance, JJJJound has also work with Vans, Asics, and Bape to deliver several sneaker projects.

According to @dane3fune on Instagram, the forthcoming JJJJound x New Balance 991 collab in brown will be released in December. At the time of publication, the launch info for the project has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related New Balance news, Stray Rats and New Balance are dropping a pair of MT580 collabs this week.