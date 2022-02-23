JJJJound Reveals Its New Balance 990v3 ‘Olive’ Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JJJJound’s latest collab is with New Balance, dressing a classic running shoe with a premium makeover.

After teasing the style on social media this month, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Boston-based sportswear brand have announced that their JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Olive” collab will hit shelves before week’s end.

For this collab, JJJJound reimagined the New Balance 990v3 silhouette by giving the shoe a minimalistic aesthetic with the premium mesh and suede upper donning a tonal olive green color scheme. Breaking up the look is a black “N” branding on the sides along with cream-colored shoelaces. Completing the design is a two-tone Encap midsole and a black rubber outsole. The shoe will also come with a second pair of shoelaces in olive.

The lateral side of the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound

This isn’t the first time that JJJJound and New Balance dropped a sneaker collaboration together. Previously, the two entities dropped the green and brown colorways of the 992 silhouette in 2020 as well as a navy-colored 990v4 in October 2021.

The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Olive” will first arrive at JJJJound.com at 12 p.m. ET tomorrow. The collab will then release at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists globally on March 3. The shoe will come with a $250 price tag.

In related New Balance news, Chicago-based designer Joe Freshgoods also recently teased his upcoming New Balance 9060 collab on social media.

A top-down view of the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound

A front view of the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound