JJJJound Teases New Balance 990v3 Collab

Another must-have sneaker collaboration from JJJJound is on the way. This time, the Montreal-based studio has joined forces with frequent collaborator New Balance to give the 990v3 silhouette a new look.

After delivering a limited-edition apparel and footwear collection with Bape last week, the studio previewed its next collab on Instagram yesterday, which revealed that it has once again applied its signature minimal aesthetic to its upcoming 990v3 release.

The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 is equipped with a predominantly green-based mesh upper that’s coupled with matching suede overlay panels, while dark green leather panels appear on the toe box and ankle collar. Breaking up the mostly tonal look is a black “N” logo on both the lateral and medial sides, along with cream-colored shoelaces and a black sock liner. JJJJound keeps the branding as minimal as possible, with the studio’s name printed on the footbed. Completing the look of the collab is a two-tone Encap midsole and a black outsole.

Prior to previewing this 990v3 collab, JJJJound and New Balance had also released green and brown colorways of the 992 model in 2020, and most recently, the duo released their navy-colored 990v4 in October 2021.

According to the Instagram caption of the sneaker, the JJJound x New Balance 990v3 collab will hit shelves this year, but a specific release date for the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related New Balance news, fashion label Miu Miu just dropped its New Balance 574 collection and the standout design of the shoe is the all-denim upper that’s equipped with raw-cut frayed edges throughout the paneling.