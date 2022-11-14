JJJJound Previews Next New Balance Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators JJJJound and New Balance have another sneaker project on the way.

The Montreal-based creative design studio shared images of its forthcoming New Balance 990v3 collab on Instagram last week along with early release details, which suggest that the sneaker could be releasing before year’s end.

For this project, JJJJound has once again applied its minimalistic aesthetic that fans have now been accustomed to with this upcoming New Balance 990v3 collab. The shoe wears a predominantly brown color scheme that covers the mesh-based upper while various shades of brown covering the leather and suede overlay panels on the rest of the shoe. Breaking up the mostly tonal execution if a metallic silver tongue, black ‘N’ branding on the sides, and sail-colored shoelaces. JJJJound branding is also stamped on the footbed while a white Encap-cushioned midsole sits below the foot.

JJJJound and New Balance have already released several collaborative iterations of the 990v3 this year. The drops kicked off in February with a green colorway followed by the release of a brown and black makeup in May.

According to JJJJound on Instagram, this New Balance 990v3 collab is scheduled to release as part of the studio’s 2022 Fall/Winter collection. At the time of publication, a release date for the shoe has not yet been announced by JJJJound or New Balance.

In related New Balance news, New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore just launched a new set of 550 collabs this month, with additional styles from the duo set to hit retail this season.