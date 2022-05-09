JJJJound and New Balance Are Back With New Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JJJJound and New Balance have a new sneaker collaboration that’s dropping soon.

After delivering the “Olive” colorway in February, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Boston-based sportswear brand have joined forces in the spring season to deliver their latest JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Brown/Black” collab before month’s end.

The latest style wears a predominantly brown color scheme that dresses the mesh-based upper and its accompanying suede overlay panels. Breaking up the look are stealthy black accents on the silhouette’s signature “N” branding on the sides, the tongue, sock liner, and shoelaces. Like previous JJJJound x New Balance collabs, subtle JJJound branding is stamped on the footbed. Completing the look is a black Encap-cushioned midsole and a matching outsole.

The brown and black colorway of the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound

“As the first 990 of the 21st century for the heritage New Balance brand, the 990v3’s design represented a marked visual departure from now classic features of the v1 and v2. The introduction of a more spacious overlay design with breathable mesh and advanced cushioning established a modern and streamlined look for the legendary silhouette,” JJJJound wrote for the description of its New Balance 990v3 collab.

The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 in the brown and black colorway will be released exclusively at JJJJound.com at 12 p.m. ET on May 12. The collab will then release at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers on May 18. The sneaker collab will come with a $250 price tag.