JJJJound Previews Next Bape Sta Collab on Instagram

JJJJound has another sneaker collaboration with A Bathing Ape coming down the pipeline.

Fresh off of releasing two China-exclusive Puma Suede collabs last week, the Montreal-based brand posted a teaser photo on Instagram yesterday of its next Bape Sta collab. According to the Instagram caption, the shoe will hit retail sometime during the spring and summer seasons of 2023.

The next JJJJound x Bape Sta collab features a simple two-tone color scheme, with a predominantly white-based makeup that’s offset by black accents on the star logos, the Bape Sta-branded tongue tag, and on the sock liner. Completing the look is a white midsole and a solid black outsole. JJJJound branding appears boldly on the collab’s accompanying shoebox that’s decorated with Bape’s signature camo in blue.

JJJJound said in February that its partnership with Bape “celebrates the meeting point between two seemingly contrasting identities, of which the outcome is a harmonious balance between Bape’s classic silhouettes and JJJJound’s forward-thinking design approach.”

JJJJound has released a handful of sneaker collabs with numerous footwear brands this year. The Montreal-based brand had teamed up with New Balance, A Bathing Ape, and Asics in 2022 just to name a few.

Despite an early look from JJJJound on Instagram, release details including the retail pricing for the next JJJJound x Bape Sta collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related JJJJound news, images of an unreleased JJJJound x New Balance 991 collab have recently surfaced on social media prior to its release.