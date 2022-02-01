JJJJound’s Highly-Anticipated Bape Collab Is Dropping This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JJJJound has been sharing teasers of its forthcoming Bape collab for a few weeks now but fans who are eagerly waiting to shop the look won’t have to wait much longer.

The Montreal-based studio announced on its website yesterday that its highly-anticipated project with the Japanese streetwear brand will hit shelves before week’s end.

According to JJJJound, this project with Bape “celebrates the meeting point between two seemingly contrasting identities, of which the outcome is a harmonious balance between Bape’s classic silhouettes and JJJJound’s forward-thinking design approach.” The capsule features a new iteration of the acclaimed Bapesta shoe alongside a matching hoodie and t-shirt.

The collaborative JJJJound x Bape Bapesta shoe dons a predominantly white-based color scheme that’s combined with light gray accents, which is a minimalistic aesthetic that the Montreal-based studio has become known for. The standout design for this iteration of the Bapesta is the JJJJound branding that appears on both the heel tab and on the footbed.

The lateral side of the JJJJound x Bape Bapesta. CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound

“Harkening back to its Ura-Harajuku origins in the 1990s, Bape gained global recognition for their bold streetwear collections and frequent collaborations. A rich range of collections and three decades later, the brand continues to define global streetwear identity,” JJJJound wrote in a statement.

The JJJJound x Bape collection will be released this Saturday at JJJJound.com and at Bape stores. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the pieces has not been announced by the brands.

The JJJJound x Bape hoodie. CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound