JJJJound’s Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Collabs Are Releasing Next Week

JJJJound’s latest sneaker collab is with Asics, and the duo is teaming up for the first time ever to give an iconic sneaker two new looks.

After joining forces with familiar partners Reebok and New Balance in recent months, the Montreal-based brand has revealed on its website that it has partnered with the Japanese sportswear company to deliver a pair of collaborative Gel-Kayano 14 styles this month.

The JJJJound x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 will be available in two colorways, including in “White/White” and “White/Black” makeups. According to JJJJound, the sneaker for this project features updated materials but the signature design elements remain intact. The upper is constructed of a breathable mesh upper and combined with metallic silver overlay panels while the underfoot is cushioned with the signature Gel cushioning system.

“A like-minded approach to design fuels this project. Asics was founded on the belief that the best way to create a healthy and happy lifestyle is to promote total health and fitness. In an effort to continue developing products with this vision, Asics opened the Research Institute of Sports Science in Kobe in 1990. Since then, many remarkable technological innovations in sports shoes and apparel have stemmed from this unique site where scientists, athletes, and coaches work together,” JJJJound said about its sneaker project with Asics.

Both iterations of the JJJJound x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 sneaker will be released on Aug. 26 at JJJJound.com at 11 a.m. ET and at select Asics retailers. The sneakers will retail for $180 each.

