JJJJound and Asics Are Dropping a Pair of Gel-Kayano 14 Collabs Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JJJJound and Asics have a new sneaker collab on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @thedropdate shared images yesterday of the unreleased JJJJound x Asics Gel-Kayano 14, which revealed two new iterations of the running sneaker that’s created in collaboration between Montreal-based creative studio and the sportswear company.

For this collab, JJJJound dressed the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 in a simple white and metallic silver color scheme, with clean white mesh serving as the base of the upper. Breaking up the look are metallic silver overlay panels including at the forefoot, heel counter, and eye stay. Completing the design is JJJJound branding stamped by the heel, while a white Gel-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole sit underneath.

The Asics Gel-Kayano 14 was first released in 2008 and according to the brand, the shoe was designed to convey a new perception of the shape of a retro running shoe. This silhouette was also the first silhouette in the Kayano lineage to be designed by someone other than Toshikazu Kayano.

Prior to the release of its Asics Gel-Kayano 14 collab, JJJJound last partnered with New Balance to deliver a premium olive green colorway of the classic 990v3 as well as a white-based iteration of the Bape Bapesta.

Despite an early look at the JJJJound x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 from @thedropdate on Instagram, release details for the collab have not yet been announced by the brands.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the collab, styles of the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 are available now at Asics.com for a retail price of $140.