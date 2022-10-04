Jimmy Kimmel Serves Up Pizza-Themed Crocs With Whimsical Jibbitz Toppings in New Charitable Collaboration

Jimmy Kimmel teamed up with Crocs to bring fans a delicious classic shoe inspired by the ever famous New York slice. Kimmel x Crocs is a baked fresh in a clog-style shoe painted to look like a mouthwatering piece of pizza.

The iconic but polarizing pizza-turned silhouette is adorned with some of your favorite Jibbitz toppings like mushroom, spinach, pepperoni and olives. Other colorful decorative options include a caricature of the talkshow host himself, and Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel’s bodyguard and celebrity gossip correspondent.

The charismatic host shared the footwear news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in a lengthy monologue posted to the show’s YouTube channel that saw the New York native rattling off jokes about current events before introing his collection with his “legacy in mind.”

Kimmel showed a satire sketch of him and Guillermo sitting down for a meeting with the CEO Andrew Rees at Crocs headquarters. The video saw Rees share other celebrity collaborations with Crocs from the likes of Bad Bunny and Diplo. The comedian began rattling off ideas he had for his shoe that best represented his vision, Kimmel showing off crude and absurd mock-ups of “Pop Crocs” made of bubble wrap, “Croctapus” which were octopus themed clogs, and “Barefoot Crocs” which consisted of images of the television personalities feet super-imposed onto the silhouette of clog Crocs.

In honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The Jimmy Kimmel x Crocs are available for pre-order right now on the Crocs website and on the app.

Although extremely polarizing, Crocs have had a comeback for better or worse as many have shifted their lenses towards easy-going footwear with an emphasis comfort. Based in Colorado, Crocs has expanded their horizons massively, offering a wide variety of inventory from their original clog style to flip-flops, slides, and versatile wedges.

