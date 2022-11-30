Harlem’s Fashion Row Brings New York Flair to Latest Jimmy Choo x Timberland Collection

Jimmy Choo and Timberland have joined forces again on a new footwear collection inspired by the city of New York.

The newest collection features seven styles across men’s and women’s that reimagine Timberland’s signature Original Yellow Boot through the glamorous lens of Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi.

To add to their partnership this time around, the brands tapped Harlem’s Fashion Row, a New York-based agency – whose founder and CEO, Brandice Daniel, will be honored with the Social Impact Award at tonight’s FNAAs – that provides opportunities for emerging Black and Latinx creatives. The organization introduced the brands to New York-native designer Shanel Campbell, who explores the Black experience in America through her designs.

A style from the latest Jimmy Choo x Timberland collection campaign. CREDIT: Shaniquwa Jarvis

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration,” Choi said in a statement. “Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city. I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces.”

For Campbell, collaborating with Jimmy Choo and Timberland was one of the “most interesting things” she has ever done. “I was constantly asking myself, what does it look like when these worlds – Jimmy Choo and Timberland – collide? It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role,” Campbell said. “It was also so inspiring because it’s like looking into the future that I want to have one day.”

Drieke Leenknegt, CMO of Timberland added that the company was “excited” to bring in Harlem’s Fashion Row as a partner this time around. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Shanel and this amazing team of creatives to blend Timberland’s work and outdoor heritage, the glamour of Jimmy Choo, the gritty energy of New York and create such a unique collection,” Leenknegt said.

The resulting collection includes two hot pink velvet boots finished with transparent soles, two classic nubuck boots with a graffiti-inspired Jimmy Choo logo script, a black boot with a Swarovski crystal embellished collar and a thigh-high black leather harness boot that has dual styling function, transforming into a classic 6-inch silhouette with ease. The collection is completed with a heeled version of the iconic Timberland 6-inch boot covered entirely in Swarovski crystals.

The Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration is now available at Jimmy Choo and Timberland locations and select premium retailers around the world.