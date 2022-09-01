Jeremy Scott Once Again Adds Wings to His Adidas Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has teamed up with Jeremy Scott once again, and just like their past projects, the American fashion designer has applied wings to his next sneaker project.

After bringing back their iconic JS Wings sneaker in May, the German sportswear has revealed via the launch calendar that Scott’s new Motorsport Wings 4.0 collab will hit stores before week’s end.

The collaborative Jeremy Scott x Adidas Motorsport Wings 4.0 sneaker features a blue-based leather upper, with portions of the heel counter dressed in green. The shoe’s signature element are the wings overlay panels by the ankle collar that attaches onto the ankle strap. Rounding out the look of the shoe are pink Three Stripes logos on the sides while an all-black tooling sits below.

A front view of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas Motorsport Wings 4.0 collab.

“Designer Jeremy Scott never holds back and never shies away from the unexpected. Revisiting one of his most iconic designs — his winged silhouette — these adidas shoes are more unapologetic than ever. Vibrant colors take their cues from the world of motorsports while luxurious satin plays across the forward-facing wings,” Adidas wrote for the product description of Scott’s new collab.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Motorsport Wings 4.0 collab will be released on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

