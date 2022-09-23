A Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Next Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike Skateboarding is reportedly joining forces with popular Mexican soft drink company Jarritos on an upcoming sneaker project.

Complex Sneakers reports that a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration will release early next year. An early look at the sneaker collab have yet to surface at the time of writing as we’re still months away from its purported launch date.

The latest news of the purported Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collab comes directly after the release of Supreme’s new Nike SB Blazer Mid collabs last week, with two new “Black” and “Denim” colorways of the shoe that are reminiscent of the duo’s highly sought-after styles from 2006. Nike SB has delivered numerous SB Dunk collabs in recent months, including joining forces with FroSkate, Polaroid, and Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg-Hallberg, just to name a few.

Additionally, Nike SB has announced on the SNKRS app that there’s a new in-line colorway of the popular SB Dunk Low dropping in October. The upcoming style dubbed “Deep Royal Blue” appears to be inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers team in Major League Baseball. The shoe is dressed in a two-tone white and royal blue color scheme on the upper and is offset by red hits on the tongue and heel tab.

At the time of writing, Nike SB and Jarritos have not yet announced their purported SB Dunk Low collab but the sneaker project is expected to release in spring of ’23.

In other Nike SB Dunk news, images of the upcoming Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration have surfaced.