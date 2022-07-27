J Balvin x Miller Lite Bring Vibrant Bodega Culture Inspiration to Sandals, Apparel & More in New Collaboration That Supports Latino-owned Small Businesses

J Balvin’s colorful personality and style has been translated into a Bodega-inspired collaboration.

Superstar and fashion icon J Balvin released a new streetwear collection, BodegaWear, in collaboration with Miller Lite today to support Latinx businesses. The line was inspired by the vibe, look and culture of one of the most authentic spots in a community, the Bodega.

J Balvin is a Columbian singer and songwriter known as the “Prince of Reggaeton.” Balvin is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide.

BodegaWear brings true bodega culture to the fashion scene and gives streetwear a taste of the musician’s bright, fun and unique personal style, perfect for a quick trip to the local convenience store.

The 10-piece collaboration features a wide variety of different products from colorful outerwear smattered in funky patches to interactive accessories that double as a beer bucket. The collection also contains sandals, shorts, graphic tees in many colors and styles, and hats. The best part about the collection? All proceeds from sales benefit Accion Opportunity Fund, an organization that supports Latino-owned small businesses. The pieces are an extension of Balvin’s work.

Fans can get their hands on the exclusive collection for a limited time beginning on July 26 on the Miller Lite and J Balvin website while supplies last with pricing ranging from $19-$349.

