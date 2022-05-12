J Balvin & Guess Promote Peace & Love in New Collaboration for Spring 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

J Balvin is teaming up with Guess Originals once again for a new collection.

Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor, which is slated to drop on May 12 at Guess.com and at select retailers, focuses on the brand’s penchant for iconic graphics and elevated fabrics. The campaign highlights the universal message of “amor y paz” or “peace and love” and aims to revive happiness, positivity, peace and self-love with the line’s bright colors. The collection and campaign also place a deeper emphasis on who Balvin is and his journey with mental health.

J Balvin for the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess Inc

The line offers a mix of bright primary colors and pastel hues as well as graphic designs such as swirly stripes, peace signs, smiley faces and hearts. Silhouettes include cargo pants, short-sleeved button-ups, jeans, crochet cardigans, bomber jackets and more.

J Balvin for the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess Inc

In the video, Balvin is walking alongside a group of dancers and musicians dressed in clothes from the collection as his song “Qué Más Pues?” plays in the background. Balvin is wearing a matching denim jacket and jeans combination with a checkered print in light-wash blue and white. The print also features the peace symbol and has the words “Guess Amor Balvin.”

J Balvin for the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess Inc

On his feet, he’s wearing a pair of all-white sneakers. The dad shoes feature a thick rubber sole with ridges and laces running up the shoes’ upper.

Balvin first teamed up with Guess in 2019 for their Spring campaign. The singer has also collaborated with Air Jordan and Bape.

In December 2019, FN awarded him the Style Influencer honor at the Footwear News Achievement Awards for his standout sense of style.

“When I was a kid, I was always curious to dress differently, but I’m still finding my style,” he told FN. “It’s like music. The more I do it, the more I find myself. At the end of the day, fashion is expression; it’s art.”

